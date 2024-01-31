Chicken wings, chili, chips with dip, sliders and other beloved game day snacks are synonymous with Super Bowl Sunday for good reason.

Whether you're on team tried-and-true crowd pleasing appetizers or are opting to test out a new viral food trend this year, "Good Morning America" has what you need to craft a foolproof culinary game plan ahead of kickoff in Las Vegas on Feb. 11.

Buffalo chicken stuffed biscuits for football season. Jaymee Sire

Dust off your Crockpot, plug in your air fryer and for goodness' sake, prep any ingredients you can before the big game to feed guests' big appetites with ease.

Super Bowl food

Super Bowl Sunday food trends and recipes to try for the Chiefs and 49ers big game rematch. ABC News Photo Illustration

Football and food fans have already started scouring Google in search of regional specialties or top trendy game day dishes that align with the two teams competing in Super Bowl LVIII.

As the San Francisco 49ers face off in a Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs, Americans are expected to consume a whopping 1.45 billion pounds of chicken wings, according to the National Chicken Council.

Ahead of the second biggest eating day of the year (just behind Thanksgiving), it comes as no surprise the internet is abuzz with top search results for wings.

In the last month, Google Trends data showed that searches spiked on the West Coast -- specifically in California -- for dry rubbed wings such as the sour and spicy combo of lemon pepper seasoning.

Searchers in the Midwest, closer to Patrick Mahomes' stomping grounds at Arrowhead Stadium, are seemingly more interested in air fried wings.

Toss together a batch of lemon pepper rubbed wings from Chef Nancie Greene, resident chef on the "I Am Athlete" podcast, for a taste of the top searched wing flavor, or try this zesty garlic wings recipe from food personality and creator Will Coleman for another delicious variation.

Easy game day recipes for Super Bowl LVIII

Check out even more recipes and tips for Super Bowl foods here, with bites like buffalo chicken biscuits and bacon-wrapped jalapeno poppers from Food Network host, recipe developer and former sports broadcaster Jaymee Sire.