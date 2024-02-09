With Usher just two days away from headlining the Super Bowl halftime show, the spotlight is stronger than ever on the R &B legend and his family.

Usher, 45, is a father of four and most recently featured his daughter Sovereign near the end of the music video for his new single "Ruin" with singer-songwriter and producer Pheelz.

Get to know the "Coming Home" singer and his family ahead of his big performance Sunday.

Jennifer Goicoechea

Jennifer Goicoechea and Usher attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Kevin Mazur/vf23/WireImage via Getty Images, FILE

Usher has been in a relationship with girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea since 2019. Goicoechea is a music executive at Epic Records.

The couple have two children together, Sovereign and Sire.

Usher "Cinco" Raymond V

Usher shares his eldest child Usher Raymond V, also known as Cinco, with ex-wife Tameka Foster, to whom he was married from 2007 to 2009.

Usher V is now 16, and last November, his proud father dedicated his live performance in Las Vegas to his firstborn son.

"Happy super sixteen to my firstborn @cincoye we celebrating U in ATL & Vegas," the singer wrote alongside an Instagram video post marking the teen's milestone birthday.

Usher Raymond (C)and his sons Usher "Cinco" Raymond V (L) and Naviyd Raymond (R) attend the Healthy Thanksgiving meals giveaway event hosted / sponsored by HUNGRY, Sunfare and Usher Raymond at Mary Hall Freedom Village on Nov. 23, 2022 in Sandy Springs, Ga. Paras Griffin/Getty Images, FILE

Naviyd Ely Raymond

Naviyd, Usher's second child with Foster, is now 15.

When Naviyd turned 13, Usher shared a tribute to him in an Instagram post and called him his creative partner.

"NAVIYD!!! Turnin the Big 13!!! My Silent Partner, Creative Director, Always Full of Ideas… You're 'The Good News' Wishing you the Happiest Birthday son!! Love DAD You are my favorite 13 year old," he wrote at the time.

Sovereign Nancy Bo Raymond

Sovereign is Usher's third child, and the first for him and Goicoechea.

Usher announced that the couple was expecting during an appearance on "Good Morning America" on Sept. 4, 2020.

"Very excited about this! ... Babies always bring such joy to a family and I'm really excited for my young one's arrival," he said at the time.

The couple welcomed their daughter soon after, and Usher announced Sovereign's arrival in a celebratory Instagram photo post on Sept. 30, 2020.

"We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond. 'Isn't She lovely' by Stevie Wonder on repeat ❤️ ❤️ ❤️," he wrote at the time.

Usher posted this photo on Instagram on March 29, 2023. Usher/Instagram

Sire Castrello Raymond

Usher announced the birth of his youngest child, a son named Sire Castrello, in an October 2021 Instagram post.

"Hi my name is Sire Castrello Raymond … I am the newest addition to the Raymond crew," the "Hey Daddy (Daddy's Home)" singer wrote in the accompanying caption. "I was born Sept 29 2021 at 6:42pm weighing 7lbs 13oz. Hear me roar … A.K.A Ra Ra .👶🏽 ♎️Gang #demraymondboys."

In a separate Instagram post that same month, Goicoechea noted that Sire is named in part after her grandfather, Champ Castrello.

"The Champ is Here!! Weighing in at 7lbs 13oz… Sire Castrello Raymond. Proud to be your Mama ❤️," she wrote at the time. "I recently lost my grandfather, Champ Castrello (he was was 105) . Champ was the strongest, bravest, family oriented, funny and kindest man I know.. (other than my baby father lol) I couldn't ask for a better example of how a man should be! He was the definition… it was only right we keep his name alive. #family #legacy #demraymondboys."