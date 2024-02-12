From outfit changes, to dancers and a marching band, Usher pulled out all the stops to deliver an impressive performance at the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show.

The singer took the stage at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday delivering a slew of his hit songs from over three decades of his career including “Caught Up,” “Love in This Club,” “Burn” and more.

Usher and Alicia Keys perform during the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

Joining the R &B legend on stage also was Alicia Keys who decked out in a stunning red jumpsuit. Sitting at the piano, Keys began her set belting out “If I Ain’t Got You” before moving on to her and Usher’s 2004 hit single “My Boo,” which won a Grammy for best R &B performance by a duo or group with vocals.

H.E.R. also appeared on stage with a guitar solo performance before Usher returned on skates to perform “O.M.G.”

While singing his 2001 single “U Got It Bad,” Usher proceeded to take off his shirt, garnering an exciting reaction from the audience.

Usher performs during the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

A few artists who have collaborated with Usher in the past also made surprise appearances including Lil Jon, Ludacris, and will.i.am.

In September, the National Football League, Apple Music and Roc Nation announced that Usher would be leading the halftime show by posting videos on X, formerly known as Twitter, of stars such as Deion Sanders, Kim Kardashian and Usher himself breaking the big news to a young Usher in his iconic "Confessions Part II" music video.

Ludacris and Usher perform during the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

Leading up to his halftime show, Apple Music teased his performance with a short film, called, "Where's Usher?" which features a star-studded cast, including Lil Jon, Taraji P. Henson, Ludacris, Tim Cook and more. Fourteen songs were also weaved into the film, teasing the music he would play at the Super Bowl.

Usher performs during the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Speaking to Good Morning America in an interview aired earlier this month, Usher spoke about how the halftime show performance would be another page in the legacy.

“I didn't start where I am now,” he explained. “And I didn't get there by myself. So everybody that has been a part of it, I'm carrying them with me, all of my fans, my loved ones, the people who, you know, may have felt like they have been forgotten, they haven't.”

Usher performs with musician H.E.R. during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, Feb. 11, 2024. John G Mabanglo/EPA-EFE/Shutters

“I'm carrying you right with me when I walk on that stage that night,” he said.

The "Good Good" singer also recently added new dates to his just-announced Past Present Future Tour.

Due to "incredible fan demand," the Grammy winner announced he will make 17 additional stops on his North American tour, which kicks off this fall, according to a press release.

On the tour, Usher will perform songs from his 30-year career as well as new material from his ninth studio album, "Coming Home," which dropped on Feb. 9.

Usher’s Super Bowl setlist: