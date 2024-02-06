Usher is the face of Kim Kardashian's latest SKIMS ad, and let's just say the visuals already have many fans screaming, "yeah!"

The pop icon was photographed by Donna Trope wearing a mix of new offerings -- while also posing shirtless -- for the brand's upcoming menswear campaign.

While the new lineup of underwear is set to officially release online Feb. 12, fans will also be given the opportunity to snag a limited edition download release of Usher's new album "Coming Home" on Feb. 9. The exclusive digital download is slated to included a bonus track titled "Naked."

Usher is the star of Kim Kardashian's lates SKIMS Mens campaign. Courtesy of Donna Trope/SKIMS

The new underwear launches will focus on two of SKIMS' existing collections, the Stretch and Cotton lines. There will also be four new colorways -- Stone, Midnight Blue, Military and Oxblood -- ranging in sizes XS to 5X.

"With the way that I move, being this comfortable in what you wear is essential," Usher said in a statement. "SKIMS is about embracing who you are, inside and out, and feeling empowered to express yourself authentically.”

In a video promoting the new SKIMS campaign, Usher spoke about the inspiration behind his new album, saying it's all about romance. "It deals with love, happiness ... it deals with joy," he said. "It's a love story, but it's romantic."

In addition to releasing a new album, the singer is gearing up to be this year's Super Bowl LVIII halftime performer.

He sat down with "Good Morning America" previously to discuss his excitement about landing such a monumental gig.

"It’s been a dream of mine and a bucket list, you know, thing to be able to get it," he said at the time.

"You know, they say -- what is it? Oscar, Tony, Grammy, Emmy, right? You should put [the] Super Bowl there too, right?" he added with a laugh.