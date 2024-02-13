Usher had more than one reason to celebrate this past weekend.

In addition to performing during the Super Bowl halftime show Sunday night, the 45-year-old singer also married his longtime girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea, a rep for the singer confirmed to ABC News in a statement.

"We can confirm that Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea took the next step in their relationship and did get married on Sunday night in Las Vegas at The Little White Chapel surrounded by close friends and family," the rep said.

Jennifer Goicoechea and Usher, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images

They added, "They both look forward to continuing to raise their children together surrounded by love and thank everyone for the well wishes."

Usher and Goicoechea, who have been together since 2019, share two children: a 3-year-old daughter named Sovereign and a 2-year-old son named Sire.

Jennifer Goicoechea and Usher attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Mar. 12, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The eight-time Grammy winner is also dad to two additional children, sons Usher V, 16, and Nayiyd, 15, with ex-wife Tameka Foster.

Usher took to the field during the Super Bowl to perform some of the biggest hits from his career like "Caught Up," "Love in This Club," "Confessions Part II," "Burn," "Yeah!" and more.

He was also joined in his big moment by special guests including Alicia Keys, H.E.R., will.i.am, Lil Jon and Ludacris.