Swizz Beatz isn't just Alicia Keys' husband, he's her biggest fan.

The music producer took to Instagram on Monday to react to Keys' guest appearance during Usher's epic set for the Super Bowl halftime show.

"Tonight's performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing Giants ! Congrats @usher and my love @aliciakeys that song is a classic," he wrote. "We don't do negative vibes on this side we make history."

Usher and Alicia Keys perform during the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

Usher and Alicia Keys perform onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas. Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Beatz also shared a slideshow of images from the night, including one of Keys performing onstage at a red piano in a bejeweled red outfit while her giant cape, which her husband hyperbolically said was "covering the entire stadium," billowed in the wind.

Keys was one of the numerous surprise guests during Usher's set, first performing her hit song "If I Ain’t Got You" before the duo sang their hit song "My Boo."

Beatz and Keys married in July 2010 and share two children together. He is also dad to three children from previous relationships.