Stars from music, sports, Hollywood and more converged on Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Sunday to watch the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl.
While Taylor Swift made headlines crossing time zones and continents to make it to the Super Bowl, she was not the only celebrity there for the big game.
Stars including Gordon Ramsay, Queen Latifah, Jeff Goldblum and LeBron James were all spotted watching the Chiefs defeat the 49ers in overtime to win their second consecutive Super Bowl title.
Scroll below to see which big names flocked to Las Vegas to watch the Super Bowl game.
Jay-Z
Jay-Z was spotted on the sidelines at Allegiant Stadium with Blue Ivy Carter and Rumi Carter, the two daughters he shares with Beyoncé.
During the game, Beyoncé was seen sitting next to Jay-Z.
Paul Rudd
Rudd, a well-known Chiefs fan, attended the game with his son, Jack.
Luke Combs
Just one week after his headline-making duet with Tracy Chapman at the Grammys, country music star Luke Combs attended the Super Bowl.
Blake Lively and Ice Spice
Blake Lively and Ice Spice watched the game from a suite alongside Swift, who is dating Chiefs star Travis Kelce.
Post Malone and Andra Day
Singer Andra Day performed "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before the start of the game.
Also before kickoff, Post Malone played the guitar and sang "America the Beautiful."
Jared Leto
Jimmy Kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel watched the game next to his TV sidekick, Guillermo Rodriguez.
Queen Latifah
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton
Jon Hamm
Aitana Rinab Perez and Janelle Monae