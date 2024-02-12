Stars from music, sports, Hollywood and more converged on Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Sunday to watch the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl.

While Taylor Swift made headlines crossing time zones and continents to make it to the Super Bowl, she was not the only celebrity there for the big game.

Stars including Gordon Ramsay, Queen Latifah, Jeff Goldblum and LeBron James were all spotted watching the Chiefs defeat the 49ers in overtime to win their second consecutive Super Bowl title.

Scroll below to see which big names flocked to Las Vegas to watch the Super Bowl game.

Jay-Z

Blue Ivy Carter, Jay-Z and Rumi Carter are seen prior to Super Bowl LVIII, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Jay-Z was spotted on the sidelines at Allegiant Stadium with Blue Ivy Carter and Rumi Carter, the two daughters he shares with Beyoncé.

Jay-Z's daughter, Blue Ivey Carter, jumps on the field before Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

During the game, Beyoncé was seen sitting next to Jay-Z.

Paul Rudd

Jack Rudd (L) and Paul Rudd attend Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Rudd, a well-known Chiefs fan, attended the game with his son, Jack.

Luke Combs

Singer Luke Combs watches Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. Rob Carr/Getty Images

Just one week after his headline-making duet with Tracy Chapman at the Grammys, country music star Luke Combs attended the Super Bowl.

Blake Lively and Ice Spice

Singer Taylor Swift and actress Blake Lively react prior to Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Blake Lively and Ice Spice watched the game from a suite alongside Swift, who is dating Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

Post Malone and Andra Day

Singer Andra Day performed "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before the start of the game.

Musical artist Andra Day performs "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, Feb. 11, 2024. Mike Blake/Reuters

Also before kickoff, Post Malone played the guitar and sang "America the Beautiful."

Post Malone performs "America the Beautiful" before Super Bowl LVIII, in Las Vegas, Feb.11, 2024. Mike Blake/Reuters

Jared Leto

Jared Leto attends Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. Rob Carr/Getty Images

Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel and Guillermo Rodriguez watch Super Bowl LVIII, in Las Vegas, Feb. 11, 2024. Carlos Barria/Reuters

Jimmy Kimmel watched the game next to his TV sidekick, Guillermo Rodriguez.

Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah attends Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. Rob Carr/Getty Images

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton attend the Super Bowl LVIII, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jon Hamm

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola attend Super Bowl LVIII, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Aitana Rinab Perez and Janelle Monae