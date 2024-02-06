Tracy Chapman's original recording of "Fast Car" is finding new life on the charts following her performance with Luke Combs at the 2024 Grammys.

After the awards show, the 1988 song was the No. 1 song and music video on the iTunes charts, with the singer's eponymous debut album also taking the No. 1 spot for albums.

Thirty-five years ago, Chapman won best new artist at the 1989 Grammys and performed her hit song solo.

Tracy Chapman performs onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Feb. 04, 2024. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

That year, her self-titled debut album took home best contemporary folk album and was also up for album of the year while "Fast Car," which was up for record of the year and song of the year, scored Chapman a win for best female pop vocal performance.

Combs' cover of "Fast Car" was a crossover hit in 2023, eventually hitting No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and earning him a Grammy nomination for best country solo performance. Chapman's version peaked at No. 6 when it was originally released.

Chapman made history last November when Combs' cover of "Fast Car" won song of the year at the 2023 CMA Awards, making her the first Black songwriter to win in the category. Combs also won for single of the year.