Tracy Chapman made history Wednesday night at the 57th annual Country Music Association Awards.

The singer's 1988 song "Fast Car" -- turned into a massive country and pop hit this year in a cover version by country superstar Luke Combs -- was named song of the year at the 2023 CMA Awards, making Chapman the first Black songwriter to win in the category.

Musician Tracy Chapman performs at Cipriani 42nd Street Jan. 31, 2007 in New York City. Bryan Bedder/Getty Images, FILE

Though she wasn't able to attend the awards show, Chapman reacted to her win in a statement which read: "I'm sorry I couldn't join you all tonight. It's truly an honor for my song to be newly recognized after 35 years of its debut. Thank you to the CMAs and a special thanks to Luke and all of the fans of 'Fast Car.'"

Combs also won the single of the year award for "Fast Car."

Luke Combs poses with the award for single of the year for "Fast Car in the press room at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

"First and foremost, I wanna thank Tracy Chapman for writing one of the best songs of all time," he said while accepting the award. "I just recorded it because I love the song so much. It's just meant so much to me in my entire life."

