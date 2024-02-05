Tracy Chapman joined Luke Combs onstage at the 2024 Grammys to perform "Fast Car."

Chapman, who first released "Fast Car" in 1988, joined Combs, whose cover of the hit song was a crossover hit in 2023, for a show-stopping performance at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Sunday night.

The crowd applauded Chapman as she played the first chords of the song and sang the first verse.

Tracy Chapman and Luke Combs perform during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Feb. 4, 2024. Mike Blake/Reuters

Chapman won best new artist at the 1989 Grammys, with her eponymous debut album -- which included "Fast Car" -- taking home best contemporary folk album and scoring a nomination for album of the year. "Fast Car" itself also won Chapman best female pop vocal performance that year and was also notably up for record of the year and song of the year.

Combs' cover of "Fast Car" garnered him a nomination for best country solo performance at this year's Grammys. The winner of the category was announced during the Grammys premiere ceremony and the award went to Chris Stapleton for "White Horse."

Chapman previously made history back in November when Combs' version of "Fast Car" won song of the year at the 2023 CMA Awards, making her the first Black songwriter to win in the category. Though she didn't attend the ceremony, Chapman issued a statement at the time calling the win "truly an honor." Combs also won for single of the year.

