Party of four now loading!

Country star Luke Combs and his wife Nicole are expecting their second child, they announced this week.

The couple, who are already parents to 9-month-old son Tex, shared the baby news in a joint post on Instagram Monday night alongside a carousel of family photos, with one featuring Tex wearing a shirt that reads "big brother" on the back.

"Joining the 2 under 2 club! Baby boy #2 coming this September!!" they captioned the post.

The post was set to Luke Combs' new song "Take You With Me," which is scheduled to be released Friday, March 24.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, FILE Nicole Hocking and Luke Combs attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards, Feb. 05, 2023 in Los Angeles.

Nicole Combs also shared the post to her Instagram story, writing, "What a surprise."