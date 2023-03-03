Luke Combs recently took to social media to share a moving tribute to his paternal and maternal grandfathers.

In a lengthy note shared to Instagram, the country artist said that both were the inspiration behind his unreleased new song "See Me Now," from his upcoming fourth studio album, "Gettin' Old."

In the post, Combs included a photo of himself as a toddler with his two grandpas, along with a message about how they shaped him into the man he is today.

"The one on the left of the photo was my dad’s dad, Pap Pap. When I started doing music, he told me, 'If you stick with this, you’re gonna make it.' I thought he had lost his mind, but he said it with such conviction that I almost believed him and that moment stuck with me forever," he wrote, adding that he's grateful Pap Pap got to hear his first album, "This One's for You," just before he died in 2016.

While Combs' maternal grandfather died before seeing his grandson play the guitar, the country star said he's confident that "he'd be my biggest fan if he was still with us, especially when I got to play at the Daytona 500 two years in a row."

He said the upcoming track is how he is able to "tell these stories a little bit and tell them some things they never got to see happen."

Combs has already released three songs off his upcoming album, "Love You Anyway," "Joe" and "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old."