The 2024 BET Awards went down Sunday night, celebrating "culture's biggest night."
Fresh off the release of her third studio album, "Megan," Megan Thee Stallion kicked off the show with a performance of "Hiss," "Boa" and "Where Them Girls At," followed by host Taraji P. Henson, whose introduction was a remix/parody of Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us."
Victoria Monét, who won the BET Her Award and video of the year for "On My Mama," also took the stage, as did Sexyy Red, Latto, Ice Spice, Heiress Harris and VanVan, Tyla, Gunna, Skillibeng and GloRilla, who brought Megan Thee Stallion back onstage for their collaboration "Wanna Be."
Shaboozey and Tanner Adell represented country on the show, and Will Smith debuted his new song "You Can Make It."
Tyla took home the awards for best international act and best new artist, while Usher and SZA won the awards for best male and best female R&B/Pop artist. Killer Mike won the album of the year for "Michael."
Usher was also honored with a lifetime achievement award and was tributed by Childish Gambino, Keke Palmer, Summer Walker, Coco Jones, Marsha Ambrosius, Chlöe, Tinashe, Teyana Taylor, Monét and Latto, who performed some of his biggest hits.
"Getting here has definitely not been easy, but it has been worth it," Usher began, joking that it's "too early" for him to receive the honor because he's "still running and gunning."
He later opened up about the hardships he overcame in life and his career without his father -- with whom he shares a name -- present, adding, "I was trying to make sense of this name that a man gave me that didn't stick around because he didn't love. Or at least that was my perception of it, because I had to live long enough to understand that you have to have a forgiving heart in order to understand the true pitfalls and hardships of a Black man in America. And my father, he was a product of that. He made a lot of decisions ... he made a lot of choices ... and the one that probably hurt and helped me at the same time was to stay away."
Usher, who is a father of four, dubbed this year "the year of the father," saying "all the fathers got to stand up for their sons, their daughters, and be the man that they need to be for them."
The show wrapped with Ms. Lauryn Hill, who performed "Lost Ones" and more. Her son YG Marley joined her onstage and sang "Praise Jah in the Moonlight," and Wyclef Jean came out to perform "Fu-Gee-La."
Continue reading for a full list of winners from the 2024 BET Awards:
Album of the year
"Michael," Killer Mike
Best female R&B/pop artist
SZA
Best male R&B/pop artist
Usher
Best group
¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign
Best collaboration
"All My Life," Lil Durk feat. J. Cole
Best female hip-hop artist
Nicki Minaj
Best male hip-hop artist
Kendrick Lamar
Video of the year
"On My Mama," Victoria Monét
Video director of the year
Cole Bennett
Best new artist
Tyla
Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award
"Me & U," Tems
Viewer's choice award
"Texas Hold 'Em," Beyoncé
Best international act
Tyla (Africa)
BET Her
"On My Mama," Victoria Monét
Best movie
"Bob Marley: One Love"
Best actor
Denzel Washington
Best actress
Regina King
YoungStars award
Blue Ivy Carter
Sportswoman of the year award
Angel Reese
Sportsman of the year award
Jalen Brunson