The 2023 BET Awards, known as "culture's biggest night," aired Sunday night live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
The show honored the 50th anniversary of hip-hip and delivered iconic performances from acts new and old. Current hitmakers like Doechii, GloRilla, Ice Spice and Lil Uzi Vert took to the stage, as did legends like Big Daddy Kane, Ja Rule, Master P, Remy Ma, Soulja Boy, The Sugarhill Gang, Ying Yang Twins and Trina, to name a few.
Coco Jones, who won best new artist, and rappers Offset and Quavo, who honored fellow Migos member Takeoff, who was killed in November, also performed.
Patti LaBelle led a tribute to the late Tina Turner, who died in May. LaBelle performed Turner's hit "(Simply) The Best" and, although the icon messed up some of the lyrics, she owned it and finished her performance strong.
Beyoncé and SZA -- neither of whom attended the show -- won three awards each during the telecast, including their tie for album of the year for "Renaissance" and "SOS," respectively. They weren't the only tie, as Chris Brown and Usher tied for best male R&B/pop artist.
SZA also took home best female R&B/pop artist and video of the year for "Kill Bill" while Beyoncé won the viewer's choice award and the BET Her honor for "Break My Soul."
Drake and 21 Savage won best group while Latto was named best female hip-hop artist and Kendrick Lamar was named best male hip-hop artist.
One of the most memorable moments of the night came when Teyana "Spike Tey" Taylor, who was not at the ceremony, won video director of the year and gave an acceptance speech via a video call to her mother onstage.
After a short video about Busta Rhymes' accomplishments in the industry -- featuring commentary from stars like Diddy, Pharrell Williams, Janet Jackson, Dave Chappelle and more -- Marlon Wayans and Swizz Beatz presented him with this year's lifetime achievement award.
"I'm gonna wear it on my sleeve. I do want to cry," he said before wiping away tears and delivering a moving speech on getting started in the industry. He later performed a medley of some of his biggest hits.
Scroll down for a full list of winners from the 2023 BET Awards:
Album of the year
"Renaissance," Beyoncé (tie)
"SOS," SZA (tie)
Best female R&B/pop artist
SZA
Best male R&B/pop artist
Chris Brown (tie)
Usher (tie)
Best group
Drake & 21 Savage
Best collaboration
"Wait for U," Future feat. Drake & Tems
Best female hip-hop artist
Latto
Best male hip-hop artist
Kendrick Lamar
Video of the year
"Kill Bill," SZA
Video director of the year
Teyana "Spike Tey" Taylor
Best new artist
Coco Jones
Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award
"Bless Me," Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
Viewer's choice award
"Break My Soul," Beyoncé
Best international act
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Viewer's choice: best new international act
Libianca (Cameroon)
BET Her
"Break My Soul," Beyoncé
Best movie
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
Best actor
Damson Idris
Best actress
Angela Bassett
YoungStars award
Marsai Martin
Sportswoman of the year award
Angel Reese
Sportsman of the year award
Jalen Hurts