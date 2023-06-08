With less than three weeks until the 2023 BET Awards, the network has announced this year's nominees -- and Drake is leading the pack.
The Canadian rapper has been nominated for seven awards, including best male hip-hop artist and best male R&B/pop artist. His collaboration with Future and Tems, "Wait for U," snagged two nominations, while he and 21 Savage are up for three awards together, including best group and album of the year for "Her Loss."
Following closely behind Drake is GloRilla, who earned six nominations, including best new artist, best female hip-hop artist and album of the year for "Anyways, Life's Great." Her song "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" with Hitkidd is up for best collaboration and is competing against her song "Tomorrow 2" with Cardi B, which also snagged a video of the year nod.
Also up for album of the year are Chris Brown's "Breezy," DJ Khaled's "God Did," Kendrick Lamar's "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers," Beyoncé's "Renaissance" and SZA's "SOS."
In addition to "Tomorrow 2," other video of the year nominees include SZA's "Kill Bill," Chris Brown's "WE (Warm Embrace)," Lizzo's "About Damn Time," Steve Lacy's "Bad Habit," Jack Harlow's "First Class" and "2 Million Up" by Peezy, Jeezy, Real Boston Richey and Rob49.
The 2023 BET Awards will take place Sunday, June 25, with this year's event honoring the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. Performers will be announced at a later date.
See the full list of nominees here:
Album of the year
- "Anyways, Life's Great," GloRilla
- "Breezy," Chris Brown
- "God Did," DJ Khaled
- "Her Loss," Drake & 21 Savage
- "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers," Kendrick Lamar
- "Renaissance," Beyoncé
- "SOS," SZA
Best female R&B/pop artist
- Ari Lennox
- Beyoncé
- Coco Jones
- H.E.R.
- Lizzo
- SZA
- Tems
Best male R&B/pop artist
- Blxst
- Brent Faiyaz
- Burna Boy
- Chris Brown
- Drake
- The Weeknd
- Usher
Best group
- City Girls
- Drake & 21 Savage
- Dvsn
- Flo
- Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
- Quavo & Takeoff
- WanMor
Best collaboration
- "Big Energy (Remix)," Latto & Mariah Carey feat. DJ Khaled
- "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2," PinkPantheress & Ice Spice
- "Call Me Every Day," Chris Brown feat. Wizkid
- "Can't Stop Won't Stop," King Combs feat. Kodak Black
- "Creepin'," Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage
- "F.N.F. (Let's Go)," Hitkidd & GloRilla
- "Tomorrow 2," GloRilla & Cardi B
- "Wait for U," Future feat. Drake & Tems
Best female hip-hop artist
- Cardi B
- Coi Leray
- GloRilla
- Ice Spice
- Latto
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
Best male hip-hop artist
- 21 Savage
- Drake
- Future
- J. Cole
- Jack Harlow
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lil Baby
Video of the year
- "We (Warm Embrace)," Chris Brown
- "2 Million Up," Peezy, Jeezy & Real Boston Richey feat. Rob49
- "About Damn Time," Lizzo
- "Bad Habit," Steve Lacy
- "First Class," Jack Harlow
- "Kill Bill," SZA
- "Tomorrow 2" GloRilla & Cardi B
Video director of the year
- A$AP Rocky for AWGE
- Benny Boom
- Burna Boy
- Cole Bennett
- Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
- Director X
- Teyana "Spike Tey" Taylor
Best new artist
- Ambré
- Coco Jones
- Doechii
- Flo
- GloRilla
- Ice Spice
- Lola Brooke
Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award
- "Bless Me," Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
- "Finished (Live)," Tamela Mann
- "I've Got Joy," CeCe Winans
- "Kingdom," Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin feat. Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore
- "New," Tye Tribbett
- "One Moment From Glory," Yolanda Adams
- "The Better Benediction (Pt.2)," PJ Morton feat. Lisa Knowles-Smith, Le'Andria Johnson, Keke Wyatt, Kierra Sheard & Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Viewer's choice award
- "About Damn Time," Lizzo
- "Break My Soul," Beyoncé
- "First Class," Jack Harlow
- "Jimmy Cooks," Drake feat. 21 Savage
- "Kill Bill," SZA
- "Last Last," Burna Boy
- "Super Freaky Girl," Nicki Minaj
- "Wait for U," Future feat. Drake & Tems
Best international act
- Aya Nakamura (France)
- Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
- Burna Boy (Nigeria)
- Central Cee (UK)
- Ella Mai (UK)
- K.O (South Africa)
- L7nnon (Brazil)
- Stormzy (UK)
- Tiakola (France)
- Uncle Waffles (South Africa)
Viewer's choice: best new international act
- Asake (Nigeria)
- Camidoh (Ghana)
- Flo (UK)
- Libianca (Cameroon)
- Maureen (France)
- MC Ryan SP (Brazil)
- Pabi Cooper (South Africa)
- Raye (UK)
- Werenoi (France)
BET Her
- "About Damn Time," Lizzo
- "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2," PinkPantheress & Ice Spice
- "Break My Soul," Beyoncé
- "Her," Megan Thee Stallion
- "Lift Me Up," Rihanna & Ludwig Göransson (music from and inspired by "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever")
- "Players," Coi Leray
- "Special," Lizzo
Best movie
- "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
- "Creed 3"
- "Emancipation"
- "Nope"
- "The Woman King"
- "Till"
- "Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody"
Best actor
- Amin Joseph
- Brian Tyree Henry
- Damson Idris
- Daniel Kaluuya
- Demetrius 'Lil Meech' Flenory Jr.
- Donald Glover
- Michael B. Jordan
Best actress
- Angela Bassett
- Coco Jones
- Janelle James
- Janelle Monáe
- Keke Palmer
- Viola Davis
- Zendaya
YoungStars award
- Akira Akbar
- Alaya High
- Demi Singleton
- Genesis Denise
- Marsai Martin
- Thaddeus J. Mixson
- Dylan Gilmer
Sportswoman of the year award
- Alexis Morris
- Allyson Felix
- Angel Reese
- Candace Parker
- Naomi Osaka
- Serena Williams
- Sha'carri Richardson
Sportsman of the year award
- Aaron Judge
- Bubba Wallace
- Gervonta Davis
- Jalen Hurts
- Lebron James
- Patrick Mahomes
- Stephen Curry