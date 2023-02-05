Lizzo revealed her date for one of the biggest nights in music.

Ahead of the 2023 Grammy Awards, the singer posted a series of photos Sunday alongside TV personality Myke Wright, marking the two as “Instagram official.”

Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images US singer Lizzo and Myke Wright arrive for the Recording Academy and Clive Davis pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., Feb. 4, 2023.

The 34-year-old singer captioned the series of photos as “hard launch” with a heart. The phrase “hard launch” typically refers to the first time a relationship is shared on social media.

In April 2022, Lizzo confirmed that she was in a relationship with a “mystery man.” Since then, the Grammy Award winner has been largely private about her relationship, despite the couple being photographed together during an event for her reality series, “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” in June 2022.

Lizzo heads into Sunday night’s Grammys with five nominations including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for her chart-topping album “Special” and her hit track, “About Damn Time.”

Lizzo is also set to perform Sunday night alongside a wide range of other artists including Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Steve Lacy, Kim Petras, Sam Smith, Brandi Carlile, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, Chris Stapleton, DJ Khaled and Luke Combs, the Recording Academy announced.