The countdown to the 2023 Grammy Awards is on!

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards will air live on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Ahead of music's biggest night, read more about everything to know on the awards show honoring standout artists in the industry.

Who is hosting the 2023 Grammys?

Comedian Trevor Noah is returning to host the 2023 Grammy Awards. This marks Noah's third time hosting, after holding the position in 2021 and 2022.

Noah shared his approach to hosting with Billboard, saying that he'll "go wherever the jokes take" him.

"But I'm always aware that I am there in service of the show," he explained to the outlet. "This is not my show, nor do I try to pretend that it is. A good host is somebody who keeps the show moving in the right direction, makes sure that they bring the audience into what's happening, engages and entertains everybody who's in the room and really turns it into a party."

He added, "Everyone is there to have a good time. It's an awards show, but it's also one of the greatest concerts you'll ever get the opportunity to go to."

Who is nominated at the 2023 Grammys?

Beyoncé leads this year's nominations with nine nods thanks to her latest album, "Renaissance."

She could also could make history during the 65th annual Grammy Awards. She is currently the most awarded female artist in Grammys history with 28 wins, and if she takes home four wins at Sunday's show, she'll become the artist with the most Grammys ever. (Late conductor Georg Solti holds the current record with 31 wins.)

Kendrick Lamar follows closely behind Beyoncé with eight nominations and Adele and Brandi Carlile are each up for seven nominations.

Best new artist nominees include Anitta, Omar Apollo, DOMi and JD BECK, Muni Long, Samara Joy, Latto, Måneskin, Tobe Nwigwe, Molly Tuttle and Wet Leg.

Who is presenting at the 2023 Grammys?

First lady Jill Biden leads the star-studded list of presenters for the awards show. Other names slated to take the stage to present include Shania Twain, Cardi B, James Corden, Billy Crystal, Viola Davis, Dwayne Johnson and Olivia Rodrigo.

Who is performing at the 2023 Grammys?

A long list of chart-topping artists will grace the stage with performances from a wide range of genres during the awards show.

The first group of performers announced for the show included Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras and Sam Smith.

Will there be a tribute at the Grammys?

The Recording Academy announced Wednesday that the show's In Memoriam segment will honor late artists including Loretta Lynn, Christine McVie and Takeoff.

Kacey Musgraves will perform "Coal Miner's Daughter" in a tribute to Loretta Lynn, who died in October 2022. Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt will perform Fleetwood Mac's "Songbird" in honor of Christine McVie, who died in November 2022. Maverick City Music and Quavo will perform "Without You" in honor of late rapper Takeoff, who died in November 2022.

When will the majority of the Grammy Awards be presented?

The majority of the 91 categories will be awarded during the 2023 Grammys premiere ceremony, ahead of the telecast. It will be streamed live on the Recording Academy's YouTube channel at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT.

Artists including Arooj Aftab, Madison Cunningham, Samara Joy, Blind Boys of Alabama and more are slated to perform during the ceremony. Presenters including Amanda Gorman will also appear.

Who has the most Grammys?

Late conductor Georg Solti has the most Grammy wins in history with 31.