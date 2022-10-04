Country music icon Loretta Lynn, best known for songs such as "Coal Miner's Daughter" and "You Ain't Woman Enough (To Take My Man)," has died. She was 90 years old.

"Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," Lynn's family said in a statement.

Lynn released an unheard of 50 studio albums in her life, most recently "Still Woman Enough" in March 2021.

The movie "Coal Miner's Daughter," which starred Sissy Spacek as Lynn, was nominated for seven Academy Awards in 1981 with Spacek winning for best actress.

