Fleetwood Mac member Christine McVie has died at the age of 79, the band announced Wednesday.

"There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie," the band shared in a statement posted to their social media accounts. "She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life."

"We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have," the statement continued. "She will be so very missed."

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images John McVie, Christine McVie, Stevie Nicks, Mick Fleetwood, and Lindsey Buckingham of the rock group "Fleetwood Mac" pose for a portrait, circa 1975.

A statement on behalf of McVie's family was issued to the late musician's social media accounts as well, noting that McVie "passed away peacefully" in the hospital on Nov. 30 "following a short illness" while "in the company of her family."

"We kindly ask that you respect the family's privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally," the statement also read.

McVie got her start as a member of the British band Chicken Shack. After marrying Fleetwood Mac bassist John McVie, she appeared on their 1968 album "Mr. Wonderful" and became a permanent member in 1970, providing vocals and playing the keyboard.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images, FILE In this March 11, 2019, file photo, Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac performs onstage during Fleetwood Mac In Concert at Madison Square Garden in New York.

McVie lasted through the many lineup changes of the group, and wrote and sang some of the band's biggest hits, including 1975's "Over My Head" and "Say You Love Me," as well as the "Rumours" tracks "Don't Stop" and "You Make Loving Fun." Later tracks included "Hold Me" from "Mirage" and "Little Lies" from "Tango in the Night."

McVie also released three solo albums and one collaborative album with Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham.