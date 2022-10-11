Stevie Nicks announced Monday that she has written a song urging people to register to vote ahead of the midterm elections.

The "Edge of Seventeen" singer shared the lyrics to "Get It Back," which she said she first wrote as a poem, to Instagram. The song is a plea for people to use their voice to stand up for what they believe in by voting.

"Don't close your eyes and hope for the best / The dark is out there / The light is going fast / And all the rights you had yesterday / Are taken away," Nicks says. "... It's slipping through your fingers / You don't know what you had / You don't have much time / Get it back."

In an introductory note addressed to "Friends, Fans and Women of America; from 18 to 100 years old," she wrote, "At 74 years old, I can honestly say that I am worried about every one of you. Worried about health care, and just in general, worried about your God given rights. You must gather together now. You must register to vote as soon as you can ... and you must vote!"

Erika Goldring/WireImage via Getty Images, FILE Stevie Nicks performs during 2022 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, June 19, 2022, in Manchester, Tenn.

Nicks pointed to "the disintegration of Roe v. Wade" as a motivator for them to go to the polls.

"I watched what happened to women from 1966 (I was 18) to 1973 when I was 25 and 2 years away from joining Fleetwood Mac," she wrote. "Believe me when I tell you, you don't want that world to come back."