Stars are sharing thrilled reactions to earning 2023 Grammy nominations after they were announced on Tuesday.

Beyoncé leads the pack this year with nine nominations and Kendrick Lamar follows closely behind with eight nods. Adele and Brandi Carlile scored seven nominations each.

Miranda Lambert, who earned four nominations, took to social media to share her appreciation following the live announcement event at the GRAMMY Museum.

"Well this is a Tuesday mornin I can hang my hat on!!" she wrote. "I'm so honored to be nominated with some of my best friends. Can't wait to celebrate country music together. And a big congrats to all the nominees. Giddy up it's Grammy time!"

Many contenders in the best new artist category also shared their excitement for their nominations.

Anitta shared a video of the exciting moment she learned of her nomination.

"Wow! Wow Wow Wow... never in life I would imagine this moment coming," she wrote in a tweet. "I'm from Brazil guys... I mean .. wow! Speechless. Thank you, thank you, thank you... grateful forever. Winning or losing this is the biggest achievement I could ever imagine."

Latto, another artist nominated in the category, shared a photo announcing her nomination, adding the caption, "CAUSE ONE THING ABOUT GOD….!!!!!😭😭😭😭😭😭🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🙏🙏🙏🙏"

Italian rock band Måneskin, another one of the 10 best new artist contenders, tweeted, "OMG! We can't believe our eyes and ears, but we just got nominated as Best New Artist at the #GRAMMYs!! We really couldn't be more THANKFUL and excited about it ❤️❤️❤️ Thanks to the Academy and all of you who have always supported us with love ⭐."

Country artist Kelsea Ballerini also shared her emotional reaction to her nomination for best country solo performance for "Heartfirst."

Lizzo, who is up for song, record and album of the year, among other things, shared her reaction on Twitter.

I JUST WOKE UP WHATS GOING ON?!?!? 😱 — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) November 15, 2022

Maren Morris, who is up for three nominations including best country song, best country album and best country solo performance, shared a video of herself dancing after learning about her nominations.

Jordan Fisher, meanwhile, shared a selfie featuring his shocked reaction to his nomination for best song written for visual media.

Sam Smith shared a post celebrating their nomination for best pop duo/group performance for "Unholy" with Kim Petras.