Will Smith performed his new song at the 2024 BET Awards.
The Academy Award-winning actor and 4-time Grammy-winning recording artist took the stage at the legendary awards show on Sunday in Los Angeles and delivered a moving performance for "You Can Make It."
The song was released on Friday and features Haitian-American singer and songwriter Fridayy and Sunday Service Choir who also joined Smith onstage at the awards show. The performance also received cheers and standing ovation from the audience.
On Thursday, Smith, who hosted the BET Awards in 2005, took to Instagram and shared a video of himself playing some of the song's chords on the piano.
"Through some of my darkest moments, music has always been there for me -- to lift me and help me grow," Smith said in the caption of the post. "It's my humble wish that it can do the same for you and bring you all the joy and light you deserve."
He added how he was excited to perform "You Can Make It" at the BET Awards.
Earlier this month, Smith released the song, "Light Em Up," with Sean Paul for the "Bad Boys 4" soundtrack.
The 2024 BET Awards honors individuals who contribute to Black culture, including musicians, writers, filmmakers, philanthropists and more.