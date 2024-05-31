Will Smith attended the premiere of his new movie, "Bad Boys: Ride or Die," with his ride-or-dies: his family.
The "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" alum, 55, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the film alongside wife Jada Pinkett Smith, mother-in-law Adrienne Banfield-Norris and his three children, son Trey Smith, daughter Willow Smith and son Jaden Smith.
The family showed a united front walking the blue carpet at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on May 30.
Smith and Pinkett Smith's outing comes after the "Matrix" alum revealed in her 2023 memoir "Worthy" that she and the "Men in Black" actor had been separated for years.
Smith also posed for photos at the event with his longtime "Bad Boys" co-star Martin Lawrence, as the two marked their fourth film in the long-running action comedy franchise.
The latest "Bad Boys" film comes nearly 30 years after the first released in theaters in 1995. Since then, Smith and Lawrence have returned for sequels in 2003 and 2020.
"Bad Boys: Ride or Die" releases in theaters June 7.