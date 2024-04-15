Will Smith channeled his "Men in Black" character in a surprise appearance at Coachella set over the weekend.

The Oscar-winning actor was dressed in a suit just like his character Agent J from the 1997 sci-fi action comedy and two sequels during J Balvin's alien-themed set Sunday night.

Smith, backed by other suited-up dancers as well as green extraterrestrial dancers, performed his song "Men in Black" from the film's soundtrack.

Will Smith and J Balvin perform at the Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2024 in Indio, Calif. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

As the dancers in suits carried J Balvin off the stage, Smith pulled out a device like the one the agents in "Men in Black" use to erase people's memories and a white light lit up behind him.

J Balvin and Will Smith perform at the Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2024 in Indio, Calif. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Lana Del Rey, Tyler the Creator and Doja Cat are this year's Coachella headliners.

With the first weekend of the 2024 music festival in the books, the next weekend is set for April 19-21 at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.