Will Smith channeled his "Men in Black" character in a surprise appearance at Coachella set over the weekend.
The Oscar-winning actor was dressed in a suit just like his character Agent J from the 1997 sci-fi action comedy and two sequels during J Balvin's alien-themed set Sunday night.
Smith, backed by other suited-up dancers as well as green extraterrestrial dancers, performed his song "Men in Black" from the film's soundtrack.
As the dancers in suits carried J Balvin off the stage, Smith pulled out a device like the one the agents in "Men in Black" use to erase people's memories and a white light lit up behind him.
Lana Del Rey, Tyler the Creator and Doja Cat are this year's Coachella headliners.
With the first weekend of the 2024 music festival in the books, the next weekend is set for April 19-21 at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.