Sony Pictures has dropped the trailer for "Bad Boys: Ride or Die," the fourth installment of the franchise starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

In the new trailer, which dropped Tuesday, Lawrence's Marcus Burnett gets carsick from Mike Lowrey's (Smith) driving on the way to a black-tie event, and the boys quickly find themselves in action again after Lawrence ends up in the middle of a convenience store hold-up.

The pair later learn their beloved potty-mouthed Captain Howard, played by Joe Pantoliano, who was killed off in the third film, has been accused of working with drug cartels while he was alive.

Joe Pantoliano is shown in a scene from the trailer for the movie "Bad Boys: Ride or Die." Sony Pictures

However, a video text soon pops up from Howard "from the other side," warning them that there's corruption in the ranks. "Don't trust anybody," he says. "You're my bad boys. Now clear my name."

The pair then find themselves on a prisoner transfer mission aboard a military Chinook helicopter, where the inmate aboard warns them, "You're being set up, detectives." On cue, all hell breaks loose, with the "guards" on the aircraft turning their guns on them, kicking off a set-piece fight scene on the crashing chopper.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are shown in a scene from the trailer for the movie "Bad Boys: Ride or Die." Sony Pictures

Mike and Marcus survive but find themselves accused of trying to spring the prisoner themselves. The pair only have themselves to rely on to clear their names -- and not get killed in the process -- even if it means dodging the cops and the bad guys, and even a pair of Reba McEntire fans whose clothes they steal while on the lam.

In addition the Lawrence and Smith, the film stars Vanessa Hudgens, Eric Dane, Paola Nuñez and Alexander Ludwig, and features Pantoliano and Tiffany Haddish.

"Bad Boys: Ride or Die" hits theaters June 7.