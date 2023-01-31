In a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday, Will Smith announced the news that a fourth installment of the cop action comedy is coming soon.

The Oscar winner recorded himself jumping into the car, teasing followers, "Yo, I got an announcement." He then adds "a hint," blasting "Shake Ya Tailfeather," the track that became the theme to the buddy cop series.

"I wish I was you, not knowing what I'm about to show me," Smith says in the video before pulling up to a house and knocking on the door.

Martin Lawrence answers the door, asking, "It's about that time?"

"It's official, baby!" Smith shouts, hugging Lawrence. "Bad Boys 4 Life, baby!"

However, Lawrence explains the third movie was already called "Bad Boys for Life," which leads to some back and forth about what the fourth movie should actually be called.

Dynatic Films In a screen grab from the trailer, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are shown in the movie "Bad Boys 4."

"We shouldn't have called it that, though," Smith says of the blockbuster third movie. "But this is 'Bad Boys 4,' it's official."