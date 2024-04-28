Vanessa Williams is back releasing hits.

The model, actress and musician released a music video for her new single "Legs (Keep Dancing)" on Friday, marking her first original music in 15 years.

The 61-year-old singer last put out work in May 2009 with the release of her eighth studio album, "The Real Thing."

Her latest catchy dance-pop tune features dance lyrics like: "They say the legs are the last to go/ Imma keep dancing/ I'm still putting on the show/ Imma keep dancing."

The video features Williams front and center in several dance studio-type environments with several backup dancers supporting the "Dance with Me" star.

Williams announced the release of new music two weeks ago on Instagram.

"Finally my new music is coming out! Been 15 years since the last album but the time is right. Get ready for the first single 'LEGS,'" Williams wrote.

Earlier this year, the actress and musician was announced to play Miranda Priestly in "The Devil Wears Prada" musical on London's West End.

Williams, who has played several roles on Broadway, first released music in 1988 with her debut album, "The Right Stuff."