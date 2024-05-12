John Travolta wishes late wife Kelly Preston a happy Mother's Day, shares family photos: 'We love you'
John Travolta remembered his late wife and mother to his children, actress Kelly Preston, on Mother's Day with an Instagram post.
"Happy Mother's Day Kelly," Travolta wrote in the caption. "We love you we miss you."
Travolta shared a collection of three photos with Preston alongside their children. Travolta and Preston, who died of breast cancer in July 2020, shared three children: their late son Jett, daughter Ella Bleu and son Benjamin.
Preston, who was best known for roles in "Jerry Maguire," "Twins" and "Mischief," married Travolta in 1991.
Ella Bleu also took to Instagram to commemorate her mother with a post including a black-and-white photo of Preston bathing her as a baby.
"Happy Mother's Day, mama," Ella Bleu wrote. "I love you so much."
In a 2020 Instagram post announcing her death, Travolta paid tribute to his wife, writing at the time: "Kelly's love and life will always be remembered."