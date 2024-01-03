John Travolta is ringing in the new year with his family by his side.

The 69-year-old actor shared a celebratory video post on Instagram Tuesday, featuring Christmas photos with his family, including daughter Ella Bleu and son Ben.

Travolta and his late wife Kelly Preston, who died in 2020, shared three children: their late son Jett, daughter Ella Bleu and son Ben.

In a June 2022 Instagram post, Travolta called fatherhood a "privilege."

Here's what to know about the "Hairspray" star's children, whom he often posts about on social media.

Ella Bleu

John and Ella Bleu Travolta on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" May 22, 2019. ABC via Getty Images

Ella Bleu, now 23, has followed her father into acting and modeling. In 2021, Travolta and Preston's second child also embarked on a music career.

The father-daughter duo previously collaborated in 2009 on the song "Every Little Step," which was included in the soundtrack for "Old Dogs," in which Travolta starred alongside Robin Williams.

Ella Bleu's latest single is the track "Dizzy," a remix of which first began as a TikTok challenge. It was released in 2023 as a collaboration with the band Just Seconds Apart.

Ben

Kelly Preston, John Travolta, Ella Bleue Travolta and Benjamin Travolta attend the screening of 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals, May 15, 2018, in Cannes, France. Laurent Koffel/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Travolta's youngest child Ben is now 13. Ben has been undergoing Ninja Warrior training, an activity his father proudly shares glimpses of on Instagram.

Jett

In this handout from Rogers and Cowan, Jett Travolta is seen with his father, John Travolta, in this undated picture. Tim Boyles/Getty Images

Travolta's late son Jett died in 2009 at the age of 16 following a seizure he had while the family were at their vacation home in the Bahamas.

Travolta shared a tribute to Jett on what would have been his son's 30th birthday back in April 2022.

"My dearest Jetty, I miss you more than words can say," Travolta wrote at the time. "I think about you everyday. Happy Birthday. Love, your Dad"