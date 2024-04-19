John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman and Harvey Keitel reunited on the red carpet for the 30th anniversary celebration of "Pulp Fiction" in Hollywood.

The anniversary event at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre was held Thursday as part of the opening night gala for the 15th TCM Classic Film Festival, which runs until Sunday.

Travolta, Jackson, Thurman, and Keitel were all special guests for the film's anniversary presentation.

Cast members John Travolta, Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson and Harvey Keitel attend a screening for the 30th anniversary of the movie "Pulp Fiction" in Los Angeles, California, Apr. 18, 2024. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

"Having this classic, timeless effect, that's something that has to be discovered on its own," Travolta said of the film's lasting legacy in a TCM video shared on X, before he was surprised by fellow actor Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs, who starred on the sitcom "Welcome Back, Kotter" with Travolta.

"Pulp Fiction," a crime drama directed by Quentin Tarantino, was first released in October 1994 and has since become a cult classic.

Both Travolta and Jackson played hitmen in "Pulp Fiction," with Travolta as Vincent Vega and Jackson as Jules Winnfield. Thurman portrayed Mia Wallace, the wife of Ving Rhames' crime boss character Marsellus Wallace and Keitel was the fixer Winston Wolf.

Cast member John Travolta and his daughter Ella Bleu Travolta attend a screening for the 30th anniversary of the movie "Pulp Fiction" in Los Angeles, Apr. 18, 2024. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Travolta also walked the star-studded red carpet with his daughter Ella Bleu Travolta.