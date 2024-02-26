The cast of "A Different World" is hitting the road for a 10-city reunion tour of various historically Black colleges and universities.

Taking place more than 35 years after the iconic sitcom's premiere, cast members Kadeem Hardison, Jasmine Guy, Darryl M. Bell, Dawnn Lewis, Cree Summer, Charnele Brown, Glynn Turman and Sinbad -- along with producer Susan Fales -- are reuniting for the tour.

Debbie Allen will also join in on the fun.

The tour will kick off Feb. 29 at the Atlanta University Center, home to Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College and Spelman College.

Other scheduled stops in April include Howard University in Washington, D.C., and both Alabama State University and Tuskegee University in Alabama.

More stops will be announced at a later date.

The cast from "The Different World." NBCUniversal via Getty Images, FILE

"A Different World" ran for six seasons between 1987 and 1993. It originally centered around Lisa Bonet's "The Cosby Show" character, Denise Huxtable, as she studied at Hillman College, a fictional HBCU. Her character departed after the first season and the show focused on other students at the school.

According to a press release, the tour isn't just about nostalgia -- it's about raising "awareness and enrollment for HBCUs nationwide."

For more information about the A Different World Tour, click here.