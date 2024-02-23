Sharon Stone, Uma Thurman and more stars attended the Tom Ford show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday.
The stars dressed in stylish looks to check out the label's Fall/Winter 2024 collection, which was presented by creative director Peter Hawkings.
Stone wore a black collared shirtdress that featured a plunging neckline. She completed the look with a black belt, stiletto sandals and a long lariat necklace.
Thurman wore a chic pinstriped blazer with matching pants and a black silk blouse for the show.
Check out some more looks from attendees below.
"The Holdovers" actor Dominic Sessa
Model and actress Amber Valletta
"Daisy Jones & The Six" actor Sam Claflin
Model Alek Wek
Actor Jake Bongiovi
Ford presented his final collection for his eponymous label in April 2023 and Hawkings' appointment was announced shortly after.
This was Hawkings' second collection as the brand's creative director.