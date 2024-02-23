Sharon Stone, Uma Thurman and more stars attended the Tom Ford show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday.

The stars dressed in stylish looks to check out the label's Fall/Winter 2024 collection, which was presented by creative director Peter Hawkings.

Stone wore a black collared shirtdress that featured a plunging neckline. She completed the look with a black belt, stiletto sandals and a long lariat necklace.

Sharon Stone arrives at the Tom Ford fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025, Feb. 22, 2024, in Milan. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Tom Ford

Thurman wore a chic pinstriped blazer with matching pants and a black silk blouse for the show.

Uma Thurman arrives at the Tom Ford fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025, Feb. 22, 2024, in Milan. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Tom Ford

Check out some more looks from attendees below.

"The Holdovers" actor Dominic Sessa

Dominic Sessa is seen at the Tom Ford fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025, Feb. 22, 2024, in Milan. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Tom Ford

Model and actress Amber Valletta

Amber Valletta is seen at the Tom Ford fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025, Feb. 22, 2024, in Milan. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Tom Ford

"Daisy Jones & The Six" actor Sam Claflin

Sam Claflin is seen on the front row at the Tom Ford fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025, Feb. 22, 2024, in Milan. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Tom Ford

Model Alek Wek

Alek Wek is seen arriving at the Tom Ford fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025, Feb. 22, 2024, in Milan. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Tom Ford

Actor Jake Bongiovi

Jake Bongiovi is seen on the front row at the Tom Ford fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025, Feb. 22, 2024, in Milan. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Tom Ford

Ford presented his final collection for his eponymous label in April 2023 and Hawkings' appointment was announced shortly after.

This was Hawkings' second collection as the brand's creative director.