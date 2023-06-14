Uma Thurman stepped out with all three of her children at the premiere of "Asteroid City" on Tuesday.
The "Kill Bill" actress, 53, was photographed alongside daughter Maya Hawke, son Levon Hawke and daughter Luna Thurman-Busson at a party in honor of Wes Anderson's latest film at Alice Tully Hall in New York City.
Maya Hawke, best known for her role as Robin Buckley in "Stranger Things," stars in "Asteroid City," which hits theaters first with a limited release on June 16 before going wide on June 23.
Just last month, Thurman brought Levon Hawke as her date to the opening night of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, with the mother-son duo walking the red carpet together.
The "Pulp Fiction" actress shares Maya, 24, and Levon, 21, with ex-husband and fellow actor Ethan Hawke, to whom she was married from 1998 to 2005.
Thurman also shares Luna, 10, with ex Arpad Busson, whom she was with on and off from 2007 to 2014.