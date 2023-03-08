There are probably loads of people that would happily line up to style Sharon Stone for a red carpet event. However, that wasn't always the case.

The actress recently reflected on her first experience attending the 1992 Oscars, when nobody wanted to dress her.

At the time, Stone had not received her big break, as "Basic Instinct" -- in which she played the now-iconic character Catherine Tramell -- had not yet been released.

"When I first got invited to the Oscars right before 'Basic Instinct,' the movie hadn't come out, so no one would lend me a dress," Stone said during an interview on Tuesday with iHeartMedia's "Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi" podcast.

Stone reflected on being surrounded by people wearing what she described as $40,000 and $50,000 dresses, while she opted to buy a Betsey Johnson polyester jumpsuit. "That was the best I could do," she added.

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Sharon Stone attends the 64th Annual Academy Awards at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, March 30, 1992, in Los Angeles.

The "Casino" star also opened up about doing her own glam for the celebratory affair.

"I'm doing my own hair and makeup and I was just like, 'Wow, this is awful. Like, how am I going to do this, right?'" she recalled.

However, Stone, who was presenting at the event, also remembered having a positive experience once she arrived.

"... I got there and I was like in the fourth or fifth row back which was really good," she said. "And I was on the aisle, and I was seated right behind Anthony Hopkins, and when I walked by, he put his hands together and put them over his head like a champion and held them up to me when I passed him. I was like, 'Oh my God, he saw my movie.'"

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images Sharon Stone arrives at the 83rd Annual Academy Awards held at the Kodak Theatre, Feb. 27, 2011, in Los Angeles.

The Oscar-nominated star -- she received a best actress nod at the 68th Academy Awards for her role in "Casino" -- went on to wear a number of standout looks on plenty of other red carpets in the years that followed.

In 2022, actress Zendaya channeled Sharon Stone's 1998 Academy Awards ensemble, which included a white collared Gap shirt paired with a satin maxi skirt designed by Vera Wang. Zendaya wore a similar look that incorporated a cropped white Valentino shirt and a metallic sequin skirt.