SKIMS' latest brand campaign is a slam dunk.
To celebrate its WNBA partnership, Kim Kardashian's popular shapewear, underwear and apparel brand has tapped top basketball stars to front its latest campaign.
The latest spotlight features WNBA legend Candace Parker, second overall 2024 draft pick Cameron Brink and Connecticut Sun guard Dijonai Carrington. All-Stars Kelsey Plum and Skylar Diggins-Smith are also highlighted in the campaign.
Photographed by Hugh Wilson, each woman is seen wearing a neutral toned cropped bra along with matching bottoms that are all from the SKIMS' Fits Everybody underwear collection.
SKIMS shared a dynamic carousel of visuals from the new campaign on Instagram and also included a video where the star-studded lineup of hoopers is heard describing themselves in one word on the court.
Recent WNBA retiree Parker, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and the first WNBA player in history to win a championship with three different teams, said she was "thrilled" to be included in the first-ever WNBA campaign alongside the group of rising stars and All-Stars.
"As I move onto this next chapter in my life, I hope to leave the game in a better place and continue to be an example of what is possible both on and off the court," she said in a statement.
Parker announced her retirement from the WNBA in April.
Brink, a rookie with the Los Angeles Sparks, also shared her gratitude for being featured in the new SKIMS campaign, saying in a statement that her fans know how much she loves fashion.
"SKIMS has been an underwear staple in my wardrobe for years," she said. "I'm really grateful to be included in this lineup of players, especially with the greats who I have looked up to for so long. It's truly a dream come true to be working with a brand that I love so much."
Since announcing the company's partnerships with the NBA, WNBA and USA Basketball last fall, SKIMS has continued to roll out viral campaigns including its SKIMS Mens Campaign featuring NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and most recently, the SKIMS March All-Stars campaign featuring leading college basketball players.
"Championing women and women in sports is incredibly important to SKIMS," Kardashian said in a statement. "Our brand DNA is rooted in inclusivity, representation and women's empowerment, which are values shared with the WNBA. We are honored to be the Official Underwear Partner of the league and look forward to continuing our work together throughout the season."