When Taylor Swift wears something, people pay attention.
During the Paris stop of her Eras Tour, she not only featured new songs from her new album "The Tortured Poets Department," but she also showed off several new looks.
One of the most noted came in the form of her wearing Kansas City Chiefs colors for the "1989" set of her performance on Sunday — which may be a subtle tribute to her boyfriend Travis Kelce who is a tight end for the team.
She wore a sparkling gold crop top and a reddish-orange skirt as she sang "Style" and "Blank Space" from her fifth studio album. The look was paired with one yellow bootie and one orange.
Another fresh new ensemble was a fiery embroidered Versace body suit that she paired with pink and orange over-the-knee Christian Louboutin boots.
While singing "The Man," she topped her Versace body suit with a matching custom bodysuit.
During the "Fearless" section of her concert, there was also a new black, white and gold Naeem Khan beaded fringe dress. She completed the look with custom black Christian Louboutin Cate boots.
While performing "22," she stuck with her custom Ashish Gupta shirt, but instead of song lyrics, her latest look read: "This Is Not Taylor's Version."
For Swift's "1989" set, she wore a shimmering pink crop top and blue Roberto Cavalli ensemble similar to the red and orange look mentioned above.
During a performance of "Folklore" and "Evermore," she took the stage in a new, vibrant custom Alberta Ferretti gown.
Another hard-to-miss fresh ensemble was Swift's custom white and black Vivienne Westwood dress. She wore the look with white lace-up booties as she performed new songs from "The Tortured Poets Department."
As she performed a surprise set of songs from her acoustic set, she joyfully rocked a pink halter dress while playing the guitar.