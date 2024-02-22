Lily Gladstone was hard to miss during her appearance at Wednesday's 26th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards.

The "Killers of the Flower Moon" star was photographed at the Los Angeles event wearing a sparkling, sequined three-piece look that included matching red pants, a shirt, and a draped cape.

She paired the look with long drop earrings and a stylish updo.

Lily Gladstone attends the 26th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards at NeueHouse Hollywood on February 21, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Elyse Jankowski/WireImage/Getty Images

Gladstone, who made Oscars history as the first Native American nominated as best actress, mentioned having a special look planned for the upcoming Academy Awards — telling People magazine that her attire will be "museum-worthy."

She added, "It's going to be just ongoing proof that Indigenous design belongs on red carpets with luxury fashion in a very centerpiece kind of way. I'm excited."

Danielle Brooks, winner of the Best Supporting Actress Award for "The Color Purple" attends the 15th Annual AAFCA Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on February 21, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Emma Mcintyre/Getty Images

Danielle Brooks, another Oscar nominee for Best Actress for her role as Sofia in "The Color Purple," also attended this year's Costume Designers Guild Awards. She was spotted wearing a black suit that included a layer of purple material stitched to the jacket.

Brooks has donned purple looks on several other occasions, including the Oscars 14th annual Governor's Awards, as well as "The Color Purple" Los Angeles premiere.