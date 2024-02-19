Lenny Kravitz showed everyone why he's still the epitome of rock 'n' roll cool when he arrived at the People's Choice Awards in a sculptural suit jacket with leather trousers and no shirt.

The musician and current nominee for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame first showed off the look on Instagram, quickly garnering upwards of 45,000 likes and more than 900 comments praising him as a "style icon," "legend," and even "the hottest man on earth," according to one follower.

Lenny Kravitz arrives at the People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, CA, Feb. 18, 2024. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Kravitz kept his jacket buttoned while walking the carpet, letting about half of his chest peek out from the jacket with a chain mail necklace as an accent. He wore a partial leather sleeve on one arm that echoed the texture of his flared pants and pointed boots, lending cohesion to the all-black ensemble.

The singer finished the look with shield sunglasses similar to the ones he recently donned for the 2024 Grammy Awards, where he showed off even more of his torso in a sheer black shirt with leather accessories.

Once inside, Kravitz swapped out the jacket for a less formal but still highly structured leather vest as he joined his band for a medley performance of his hits "Fly Away," "TK421," "It Ain't Over Til It's Over," "Let Love Rule" and "Are You Gonna Go My Way."

While the rest of his ensemble remained the same, he pulled out a new pair of sunglasses, this time a bug-eyed pair similar to others he's worn over the years.

Lenny Kravitz performs onstage during the 2024 People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, CA, Feb. 18, 2024. Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images

Immediately following the performance, singer and recent Grammy winner Victoria Monét presented Kravitz with the 2024 Music Icon Award, calling him "one of the most dynamic artists of our time" and "the coolest man on the planet."

Kravitz's career and fashion sense have always gone hand-in-hand, even offering viral moments that transcend the music world at times. This past fall, the singer resurrected the "big scarf" that was an internet sensation when he was snapped wearing it in late 2012.

He posted a new photo wearing it to Instagram with the caption, "Big Scarf 2.0," and created a hilarious TikTok -- his first ever -- that immediately racked up millions of views.

Next up, Kravitz is scheduled to perform the "In Memoriam" segment of the 2024 Academy Awards on Mar. 10. Viewers will be able to watch the show on ABC, ABC.com, or stream it via select apps such as Hulu Live TV.