Zoe Kravitz and Robert Pattinson talk about new film, ‘The Batman’
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
Lenny Kravitz and Zoë Kravitz attended the third annual Academy Museum Gala Sunday night in Los Angeles.
The father-daughter duo posed together for photos at the event, which was held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.
"The Batman" actress and her father both opted for looks from Saint Laurent.
The actress' look was styled by Andrew Mukamal.
Other stars in attendance included Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Jared Leto and more.
Zoë Kravitz's fiancé, actor Channing Tatum, was not photographed on the red carpet. A source confirmed their engagement to ABC News in October.