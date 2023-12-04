Lenny Kravitz and Zoë Kravitz attended the third annual Academy Museum Gala Sunday night in Los Angeles.

The father-daughter duo posed together for photos at the event, which was held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

"The Batman" actress and her father both opted for looks from Saint Laurent.

Zoe Kravitz and Lenny Kravitz attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 3rd Annual Gala Presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 03, 2023 in Los Angeles. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

The actress' look was styled by Andrew Mukamal.

Zoe Kravitz attends the 2023 Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 03, 2023 in Los Angeles. Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

Other stars in attendance included Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Jared Leto and more.

Zoë Kravitz's fiancé, actor Channing Tatum, was not photographed on the red carpet. A source confirmed their engagement to ABC News in October.