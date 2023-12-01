Sofía Vergara is completely transformed in the official trailer for her upcoming limited series, "Griselda."

In the six-episode limited series, inspired by true events and premiering Jan. 25 on Netflix, the "Modern Family" alum plays the titular role of Griselda Blanco, an infamous Colombian drug "queenpin" in Miami in the 1970s and '80s who earned the moniker "The Godmother."

The trailer starts in 1981 with a courtroom scene in which a woman says, "For the last three years, Griselda Blanco has owned Miami. Distributing cocaine." A man chimes in, saying, "Ms. Blanco's operation has been efficient, deadly and incredibly successful."

Sofia Vergara as Griselda Blanco in Netflix's "Griselda." Netflix

As a Spanish-language version of "Call Me" by Blondie plays and we rewind to 1978, Vergara's Blanco says, "There are a lot of women who leave the man but not the life. I swear, I know what I'm doing."

While speaking to a group of eager listeners, including Latin music superstar Karol G as Carla, Blanco says, "This is the country of dreams. We have the power to bring excitement back into their boring lives."

An investigator seems to be on the heels of Blanco's operation. "One woman is behind all this," they say. "Pull the right card, the whole house comes down."

"Griselda," which premieres Jan. 25 on Netflix, is executive produced by Vergara, created by "Narcos" showrunner Eric Newman and directed by Andrés Baiz, with Ingrid Escajeda as showrunner and writer.