Actress Sofía Vergara and actor Joe Manganiello are divorcing after seven years of marriage.
Manganiello filed for divorce from Vergara on Wednesday, citing irreconcilable differences, according to a court filing obtained by ABC News.
In a statement from the couple obtained by Page Six earlier this week, Vergara and Manganiello said: "We have made the difficult decision to divorce."
"As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," they added.
The couple tied the knot in 2015. They were introduced through Vergara's "Modern Family" co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and got engaged after a few months of dating.
Vergara was previously married to actor Joe Gonzalez from 1991 to 1993. They have one son together, 31-year-old Manolo Gonzalez Vergara.
Vergara was Manganiello's first marriage.