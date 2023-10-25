Sofía Vergara this week shared a look at a reunion she had recently with two of her former "Modern Family" co-stars, whom she described as some of her "favorite people in the world."

Vergara, who played Gloria Pritchett on the hit ABC show, posted several photos to Instagram on Tuesday with Julie Bowen and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who played siblings Claire Dunphy and Mitchell Pritchett on the show.

Ferguson's husband Justin Mikita was also in attendance for the group's reunion.

"Afternoon with some of my favorite people in the world!" Vergara captioned her post, which featured a selfie of the group. "I luv u @jessetyler @justinmikita @itsjuliebowen 🌟🌟🌟."

She also shared a follow-up post featuring snaps of the group hanging out in her walk-in closet. "Cone back soooon!!!!!🌟🌟I missed uuu," she wrote.

"For once, I enjoyed being back in the closet!" Ferguson joked in the comments.

Ferguson, who celebrated his birthday over the weekend, shared a separate message on his own account thanking his husband for his birthday celebrations.

"Spending my 48th watching the @taylorswift Eras Movie with my friends & family was everything I didn't know I needed but loved!" he wrote alongside a roundup of photos from the evening.

Bowen was also in attendance at the festivities.

"Modern Family" ended its television run in 2020.