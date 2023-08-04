Jesse Tyler Ferguson is nothing if not prepared -- especially when it comes to Taylor Swift concerts.
The "Modern Family" alum attended the Aug. 3 stop of the the pop star's Eras Tour in Los Angeles, but not before he made some friendship bracelets to exchange with other concertgoers at the behest of husband Justin Mikita.
"Justin told me I have to make these for the @taylorswift #erastour tonight," he wrote alongside a photo of himself with a closeup of five colorful bead bracelets around his wrist. "I am 47 years old but I don't want to be underprepared."
The morning after the show, Ferguson shared another post, this one featuring photos of him and his husband at the Eras Tour, with him wearing a "Cats" T-shirt and Mikita in a Swift T-shirt paired with a pink denim jacket and jeans.
"@taylorswift really did that! 3.5 hours of pure joy," he captioned the post. "Superhuman. Love you, T. ❤️."
As evidenced by the fifth snap in the slideshow, a closeup photo of his wrist, the Tony winner had a successful night of exchanging friendship bracelets with other Swifties.