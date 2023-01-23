"Modern Family" may have ended its television run in 2020, but its cast members continue to support each other like family.

Over the weekend, actress Julie Bowen, who played Claire Dunphy on the Emmy Award-winning show, cheered on her former "Modern Family" co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who is currently in the Broadway play, "Take Me Out."

"Best night at the theater ever!" Bowen wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her and Ferguson. "@Jessetyler is PHENOMENAL in Take Me Out. The whole cast was perfection. I'm so proud to call you my fake brother, Jesse! I love you!!"

Bowen's character in "Modern Family" was the sister of Ferguson's character, Mitchell Pritchett. The sitcom ran for 11 seasons.