Sarah Hyland and Jesse Tyler Ferguson had a sweet mini "Modern Family" reunion.

On Instagram, Hyland shared a set of photos from their meet-up on Christmas Eve, which included moments with Hyland's husband, Wells Adams, Ferguson's husband, Justin Mikita, and Ferguson's and Mikita's newborn baby, Sullivan Louis Ferguson-Mikita.

"These are a few of my favorite things (people)," Hyland captioned with a Santa and heart emoji.

Matt Winkelmeyer/vf19/WireImage via Getty Images, FILE Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Justin Mikita attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Feb. 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

Ferguson, who is currently starring in "Take Me Out" on Broadway, welcomed Sullivan into the world with Mikita last month via a surrogate.

He shared the news in a joint Instagram post thanking Dr. Shahin Ghadir, an infertility and reproductive endocrinology specialist.

Ferguson and Hyland, who starred in the hit ABC sitcom "Modern Family," which aired for 11 seasons, have a close friendship. Earlier this year, Ferguson officiated Hyland and Adams' wedding.