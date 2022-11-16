Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita have welcomed their second child.

The couple announced the arrival of their new baby Sullivan Louis Ferguson-Mikita via surrogate in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday.

"Sad to be away from my @takemeoutbway fam tonight but we ran off to welcome our newest little one, Sullivan Louis Ferguson-Mikita," Ferguson wrote in the announcement, referencing his Broadway play "Take Me Out."

"A special thanks to @drshahinghadir for helping us grow our family & our incredible surrogate and all of the nurses and doctors," the caption continued. "We are overjoyed to be a family of four."

"My incredible understudy @timmytwright will be on tonight and tomorrow and I will be back in the ball game on Thursday 11/17," Ferguson finished. "I know Tim has you all in wonderful hands."

Their post was flooded with congratulatory comments and well-wishes from friends and fans alike.

Ferguson's former "Modern Family" co-star Sarah Hyland commented, "The SWEETEST."

Actress Amanda Seyfried added, "Jesus what a day! Congratulations sweet boys!!!!"

Ferguson and Mikita are also parents to 2-year-old son Beckett Mercer.

In a birthday post for Beckett in July, Ferguson shared how much fatherhood changed him.