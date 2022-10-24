Sarah Hyland celebrated close friend and former "Modern Family" co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson's birthday with a special tribute.

In honor of his special day on Saturday, the actress posted a video of Ferguson officiating her August wedding to Wells Adams.

"To be married by @jessetyler was a dream and a privilege," she captioned the sweet clip. "Jesse, you have been such an amazing friend, mentor, and an integral part of our lives."

"So happy birthday to the best officiant of all time!" she continued. "Our wedding truly would not have been as special without you 💕🧙🏼‍♂️"

The sweet video begins with Ferguson telling the couple, "Welcome, this is the final rose ceremony! I am Reverend Jesse Tyler Ferguson and I ask you all to now sit down," prompting laughter from the guests and the happy couple.

Ferguson then shares with the couple and crowd in attendance, "Marriage is hard work. It tests your limits -- some days asking you to bend and be malleable, other days demanding you root deep and stand strong."

"Marriage is work, and marriage can sometimes be a struggle, but life is a struggle, and struggle generates life and growth and deeper love," he continues.

Ferguson goes on to speak about the necessary factors for a successful marriage and how Hyland and Adams have already proven their commitment to one another in their years-long relationship.

On the post, Ferguson commented, "I love you ya weirdo!" and joked, "I'm gonna put this on my reel."