The musical comedy "Pitch Perfect" celebrated its 10th anniversary with a new teaser for its spinoff series, "Bumper in Berlin."

"Pitch Perfect" series star Adam Devine introduces the teaser in character as Bumper Allen and proceeds to cover, a cappella style, the mash-up "Take On Me X 99 Luftballoons," harmonizing with multiple versions of himself.

The series "brings all the catchy music, laughter and friendship from the franchise and more as we follow Bumper’s quest from a capella amateur into bona fide superstar."

"Modern Family" vet Sarah Hyland and "She-Hulk" star Jameela Jamil also star in the series, which sees Bumper re-teaming with Flula Borg's Piëter Krämer when one of Bumper's songs goes big in Germany.

Hyland will play Heidi, their assistant, who "secretly harbors dreams of being a singer-songwriter herself, and moonlights by performing original songs in a Berlin cabaret."

Jamil takes on the role of Gisela, "Piëter's ex-girlfriend and Bumper's main rival," who is "a bombastic and flashy up-and-coming German pop star [who] will stop at nothing to beat him to stardom."

Lera Abova will play Anna, Piëter's "cool Berlin DJ sister."

"Workaholics" vet Devine and Elizabeth Banks, the latter of whom directed "Pitch Perfect 3," will executive produce the small-screen bow.