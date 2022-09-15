Brittany Snow and her husband Tyler Stanaland are calling it quits.

The pair, who wed in March 2020, announced their split in identical Instagram posts on Wednesday, alongside a black-and-white photo of them sitting together on the train.

"After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate," the "Pitch Perfect" actress wrote in the caption of her post.

Snow said that their decision to split "was made with love and mutual respect for one another."

"We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives," both posts continued. "We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie."

The breakup comes less than a month after Stanaland, a former pro surfer who stars on Netflix’s "Selling the OC," made headlines for controversy surrounding his interactions with some of his female costars on the show, which premiered on Aug. 24.