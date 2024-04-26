Madonna is a proud mom.

The singer, who is currently on her "Celebration Tour", shared a sweet post on Thursday praising her kids, who have performed on stage with her.

“On the day before our 80th show of the Celebration Tour I need to acknowledge my incredibly talented children who carried me through this Journey each of them bringing their own unique talent to the stage,” Madonna wrote in the caption of the post, which included a series of photos.

“Rehearsals began over a year ago with almost a 2 month break waiting for me to recover from a near death experience,” she continued. “They never stopped practicing… they never stopped cheering me on and supporting me.”

“There enthusiasm kept me Going!!!” she added. “They were also going to school and rehearsing every night. !! I am so very proud of them.”

Madonna ended her sweet message by sharing what she thinks her children have taken away from the experience of taking the stage with her.

“I think what my children learned the most this year of rehearsing and performing is that if you [want] to follow your dreams, you have to work hard for them,” she said. “And if all of them choose something different later in life, they will never forget this year of blood, sweat, and tears. Nor will I.”

“It’s a CELEBRATION!” she said.

Madonna is a mom of six. Her children are Lourdes Leon, 27, who she welcomed with ex-boyfriend Carlos Leon, and Rocco Leon, 26, who she welcomed with ex-husband Guy Ritchie. The singer also is the mom to David Banda, 18, who she adopted in 2005, Mercy, 18, who she adopted in 2009, and twins Stella and Estere, who she adopted in 2017.

During her "Celebration Tour," Madonna’s daughters Lourdes and Mercy, son David Banda and twins Stella and Estere have taken the stage with her.